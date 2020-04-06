Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Health officials develop PPE kit with help of prisoners

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 13:49 IST
MP: Health officials develop PPE kit with help of prisoners

Amid the shortage of safety gear for medical staff in the fight against coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh health officials with the help of some prisoners have come up with a low-cost personal protective equipment kit. State health commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has also called for rational use of PPE kits, which the health care workers and those deployed at quarantine centres, hospitals and laboratories need the most at this crucial time.

In view of the growing demand for safety gear by those treating coronavirus patients, the health officials in Betul have prepared their own personal protective equipment (PPE) with the help of prisoners of the district jail. "We have developed our own PPE kit, which includes a robe stitched by prisoners lodged at the district jail. The raw material required for this locally made kit was procured from the neighbouring Chhindwara district with the help of funds provided by the local MP," Betul's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr G C Chourasia said.

The prisoners earlier prepared masks which have been provided to the local health workers, he said. Betul district hospital's medical officer Dr Ankita Seete said. the prisoners have so far provided 30 protective robes to the health team.

As part of the PPE kit, the health officials have also made a 'face shield' out of plastic which can be used along with the robes. Betu's Shahpur block medical officer Dr Shailendra Sahu said he has prepared the face shield with locally available material, after seeing some foreign videos of the safety gear.

"After finding that such a face shield was not available online or in the local market, we prepared it with the plastic sheets used in the packing of sarees, hair bands, tapes and adhesives. This is also included in the PPE kit being given to the health staff of the district," Sahu said. The robe in the PPE kit costs around Rs 150 and ensures the safety of health workers, said Yogesh Pandagre, the MLA from Amla assembly seat of the district, who is also a doctor and has helped in preparing the kit.

"The quality of this protective robe is at par with the product of any big company, he claimed. Meanwhile, health commissioner Kidwai directed the medical staff across the state for judicious use of PPE.

In a directive issued on Saturday, he said there is limited availability of PPE kits and N95 masks, so these safety gears should be used rationally during the battle against coronavirus. Kidwai also directed the health staff to adopt other safety measures like washing hands frequently and maintaining distance from each other along with the use of PPE.

The state health department currently has about 18,911 PPE kits, 72,304 N95 masks and 1.76 lakh three-layered masks, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US-based PE funds may reconsider investment plans in India this year: Anarock

US-based private equity funds, which have pumped in USD 5.7 billion in Indian real estate sector since 2015, may reconsider their investment plans for this calendar year due to severe economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in America,...

Ports, PSUs to contribute Rs.52 Cr. as CSR fund to PM CARES Fund

All Major Ports and Public Sector Undertakings under Ministry of Shipping have decided to contribute Rs.52 Crore as CSR fund to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM CARES Fund which has been created ...

Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate Extraction, a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread. The actor said he had an unf...

55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

Facing an increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day. Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020