PM chairs meeting of council of ministers via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday via video-conferencing amidst a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak

It will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet, also to be held via video-conferencing. This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually

The COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing 21-day lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.