Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Hotels closed, cooks busy at community kitchens

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:23 IST
Lockdown: Hotels closed, cooks busy at community kitchens

Rajesh Shah used to cook food at a hotel in Kankurgachi area of the city for years but now lockdown in force and his employer downing shutter he is preparing meal at a community kitchen for hundreds of essential service workers and street beggars. Like Shah there are several other cooks of closed hotels like him, scattered all over the city, who are now feeding hundreds of mouths every day during the lockdown period.

Shah, a native of Gaya district in Bihar could not return to this native place as the lockdown started and his hotel downed the shutters on March 23. It was then that he was approached by a local club for cooking lunch for the 100-odd policemen, civic volunteers, group D staff of a nearby state hospital and private nursing home and he readily agreed refusing to take any money for the service.

"Staying here for so many years I can cook all Bengali delicacies from 'lau-chingri', 'soyabeen torkari', 'dim curry', to 'murgir jhol' and 'khichuri' aided by two assistants arranged by the club," he said. "The club members discuss menus, to be cooked, with me after buying groceries, vegetables, egg and even occasionally fish or chicken. I cook accordingly. My sole aim is to make my food tasty to everyone. And that is my biggest satisfaction," the 40-year old said.

Club member Ranjit Dey said, "we started the initiative from March 27, four days after the lockdown. And we are happy the way he has extended his help. He has even refused to accept even a token amount of money." Dey said local businessmen and people of the locality have extended help to the initiative which is completely apolitical. Like Sharma, several other cooks like Shibu of Basanta Hotel in BBD Bagh area, Santosh Rana who worked in a roadside hotel in Khidderpore, Bachha, the cook in a hotel in Sodepur - are busy in community kitchens run by different clubs and NGOs in the respective areas.

Shibu, who is cooking vegetarian dishes for the homeless and dailywage earners at a community kitchen run by a club in Burrabazar area for past 11 days, said "this has been a new experience for me. My hotel had been closed since March 22 and this kitchen opened after four days." "I had very little to eat initially and all my savings got exhausted. But when I was approached by the club from Burrabazar area I agreed immediately. I am cooking mostly rice, daal, one or two vegetable curries for the 50 labourers in the nearby dharmasala. And they are happy," Shibu, the boy from Midnapore, said. A spokesman from Prantik, an organisation from Sodepur, said Bachha was popular among the autodrivers, hawkers at the roadside hotel in traffic more for his chicken and fish curries.

"As the hotel is closed we have recruited his service for our community kichen for 100 people near Peerless Housing. And he is doing a great job while taking all precautions," the NGO spokesman said.

In another initiative to feed the poor during lockdown, a student of Presidency University has given her homecooked food to the poor pavement dwellers in the city. "I have asked many of my friends to participate in the initiative launched by a fellow citizen on facebook.

Responding to his call, I had given homecooked food to some people living on pavements in Park Street area two days back. I will do this again tomorrow. We must all chip in," the student Anisha Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues guidelines for functioning of courts through video conferencing during COVID-19 pandemic

Court hearing in congregation must become an exception during the extraordinary outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary that all courts respond to the call of social distancing to ensure they do not contribute to the spread of vir...

US tiger testing coronavirus positive prompts preventive measures in several zoos

Alarmed by a tiger in the US testing positive for coronavirus, authorities in several zoos have initiated preventive measures to protect the big cats from the infection. The Central Zoo Authority in Delhi on Monday asked all the zoos across...

Britain committed to continuing talks with EU - PM's spokesman

Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transit...

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBCs Ill Go to You When the Weather Is Nice has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young. , ., 9 30 pic.twitter.comsIp4b6Eo1G jtbclove jtbclov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020