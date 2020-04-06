Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah compliments PM for MPs' salary cut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:34 IST
Amit Shah compliments PM for MPs' salary cut

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's approval for reduction of allowances and pension of all MPs by 30 per cent, and said the Parliament of the world's largest democracy stands together in these challenging times. The home minister also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and State Governors for voluntarily deciding not to take 30 per cent of their allowances for one year.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji, as cabinet approves the Ordinance for reducing allowances and pension of all MPs by 30% for a year," he tweeted. Shah said the Modi cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD fund for two years and the fund will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

"The Parliament of the world's largest democracy stands together in these challenging times. I thank all the parties and MPs for their support. "I also thank the President of India, Vice President and Governors who have decided to contribute voluntary to this noble cause," he said.

The Union cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus. The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Ninth COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh

The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday. Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors...

North West set to intensify tracing programs to contain COVID-19

The North West is set to intensify its mass screening of COVID-19 and contact tracing programs this week as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province will this week be intensif...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05, at the...

J-K authorities distribute masks among rural people to combat COVID-19

The rural development department of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a slew of measures, including distribution of masks and sanitiser, for containment and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak in the rural areas. Giving details, Director R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020