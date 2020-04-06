Indian Army engages Pak supported infiltrators at LOC in heavy snow
Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from one of the most professional Para SF Units were airdropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:43 IST
Indian Army launched a daring operation at the Line of Control and engaged Pak supported infiltrators in a Close Quarter Battle in heavy snow, neutralizing the entire infiltrating batch of five.
Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from one of the most professional Para SF Units were airdropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received. An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated.
In this battle, however, Army lost five of its best soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital.
The IA Special Forces squad was led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and included Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratrooper Bal Krishan, Paratrooper Amit Kumar, and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh.
Indian Army salutes the brave hearts killed in Action and shall continue to protect its borders from inimical forces at all costs at all times.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- LOC
- infiltrators
- Para SF Units
ALSO READ
Indian Army cautions against 'fake and malicious' messages on social media
Videos showing Armymen beating civilian is fake, malicious: Indian Army
Indian Army issues fresh instructions to combat COVID-19
5 Pak supported terrorist killed, 5 own Special Force troops also lost: Indian Army
Indian Army advises all to not use alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles on April 5