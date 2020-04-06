Left Menu
Indian Army engages Pak supported infiltrators at LOC in heavy snow

Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from one of the most professional Para SF Units were airdropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:43 IST
The IA Special Forces squad was led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and included Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratrooper Bal Krishan, Paratrooper Amit Kumar, and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army launched a daring operation at the Line of Control and engaged Pak supported infiltrators in a Close Quarter Battle in heavy snow, neutralizing the entire infiltrating batch of five.

An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated.

In this battle, however, Army lost five of its best soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital.

The IA Special Forces squad was led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and included Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratrooper Bal Krishan, Paratrooper Amit Kumar, and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh.

Indian Army salutes the brave hearts killed in Action and shall continue to protect its borders from inimical forces at all costs at all times.

(With Inputs from PIB)

