COVID-19: Soren says more medical equipment required from centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the state required more protective equipment for the "warriors" engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Emerging from a high-level meeting conducted by Governor Droupadi Murmu on coronavirus situation at the Raj Bhavan, Soren said there was a need for more medical equipment to effectively deal with any situation.

Besides the chief minister, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP M V Rao, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni and other senior officials attended the meeting. "I apprised the Governor of the situation prevailing in the state. Despite being poor and backward, the state is firmly prepared against the pandemic," Soren told reporters here.

"The only shortfall is in the medical equipment. Our warriors like health workers and the police are struggling against the infection. We need to provide them more security. "But we got less assistance. I urged her to call upon the centre for more support," Soren said.

The Governor, he added, assured that she would request the centre to provide more medical equipment. With a woman testing positive to COVID-19 in Ranchi, the count of coronavirus confirmed cases has risen to four in Jharkhand.

The 54-year-old woman was from the same Hindpiri area of Ranchi city from where a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was tested positive on March 31, officials said..

