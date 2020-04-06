Another person tested positive of COVID-19 in Mohali
One more person in Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus, said Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu on Monday. "One more person in Mohali has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the son of one of the two persons from Mohali who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and had tested positive earlier," said Sidhu.
He further said that the patient has been moved to Gian Sagar Isolation facility in Banur. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 4067 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)
