Meghalaya decides to resume MGNREGA work amid lockdown

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:26 IST
The Meghalaya government on Monday decided to resume MGNREGA work with immediate effect amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"The cabinet has allowed MGNREGA work and permitted farmers to resume agricultural activities with immediate effect," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters. Tynsong, however, did not cite any reason behind the decision as the nationwide lockdown continues till April 14.

"The cabinet also decided to extend the closure of schools till April 30. It directed the government officials, who were given a holiday during the lockdown, to resume work from April 15," the deputy chief minister said. He said road construction work and allied activities sanctioned by the state government in the previous fiscal will begin on April 15.

Weekly markets and private transportation will be allowed to function from April 15, Tynsong said. The cabinet has also decided to extend financial assistance to all daily wagers and small traders who have been hit by the lockdown, he said.

Daily wagers will get Rs 700 per week under the Chief Minister's Relief Against Wage Loss scheme and the financial assistance will be transferred to the eligible beneficiary's account, he said. Daily wagers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers Act, those holding MGNREGA job cards, casual and contractual wage workers in government and semi- government departments and farmers registered under 'PM-KISAN' are not entitled to receive the benefits of the scheme, Tynsong said.

The cabinet urged around 2,192 residents of Meghalaya, who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown, not to return home till the April end. The state has not reported any coronavirus infection yet.

