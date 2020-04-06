Left Menu
11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:53 IST
Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin said

According to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their first cases on Monday

Five of the fresh cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the organisation’s religious congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. Two of the infected Jamaat members were traced to Fatehgarh Sahib while others were located in Mohali, Ludhiana and Kapurthala districts of the state. The maximum four cases, including a Jamaat member, were reported from Mohali, the medical bulletin said, adding that two patients were detected in Rupnagar and one in Amritsar. So far, coronavirus cases have been reported from 14 districts of the state. Nawanshahr and Mohali have reported the maximum 19 cases each, followed by nine in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, three each in Mansa and Rupnagar, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Patiala, Faridkot, Barnala, Kapurthala and Pathankot. One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said. The state has so far seen seven deaths due to the virus while four patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment. The state so far has taken 2,384 samples, of which 1,994 turned negative while reports of 311 are still awaited.

