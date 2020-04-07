Left Menu
Tablighi Jamaat case: U'khand youth held for spreading rumours, disrupting communal harmony

A youth from Narayanbagad village in Chamoli district has been arrested for disrupting communal harmony by spreading rumours and making objectionable comments on social media in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A youth from Narayanbagad village in Chamoli district has been arrested for disrupting communal harmony by spreading rumours and making objectionable comments on social media in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Yashwant Chauhan said that the youth has been arrested for disturbing communal harmony as he made objectionable comments and spread rumours regarding Tablighi Jamaat. A case has been filed against him under sections 153A and 293A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the SP said.

As per the Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 31 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, including 5 cured and discharged. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

