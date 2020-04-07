Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: ECoR serves food to more than 23,000 people

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:18 IST
Lockdown: ECoR serves food to more than 23,000 people

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has provided food to more than 23,000 poor and needy people under its jurisdiction during last 10-days in the wake of nationwide lockdown, an official said. As per the directions of the Ministry of Railways, ECoR has taken steps to provide bulk food with paper plates at different important stations undere its jurisdiction through Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) base kitchen at Khurda Road and Food Court at Visakhapatnam in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, the official said.

All the agencies of ECoR including Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been involved in a big way in the food distribution to the needy people in station areas under ECoR jurisdiction. These apart, different NGOs, ECoRWWO (ECoR Women's Welfare Organisation), Railway employees have also come forward to distribute food, he said.

From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, IRCTC is serving a variety of meals keeping in mind the local taste buds of the people since the lockdown was announced. Till April 6, IRCTC has distributed 16,400 meals which are being prepared from Khurda Road base kitchen and Visakhapatnam food court. Altogether, IRCTC has prepared and served 16,400 meals from March 30, the ECoR Spokesperson said.

Different NGOs like Marwari Yuva Mach, Kumud Pahad Surakhya Samittee, ECoRWWO/Sambalpur Unit have also been involved along with RPF in distribution of 729 meals at Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir stations. While RPF distributed 4,318 meals, NGOs provided 2,287 meals at various stations, he said.

Food packets/meals are also being distributed to the needy people at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Brahmapur, Paradeep, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram stations by involving IRCTC and NGOs, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanas finance minister said.Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe ...

New York cathedral to be used as field hospital

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhat...

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020