Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad civic body rolls out medical surveillance vans

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:12 IST
Ahmedabad civic body rolls out medical surveillance vans

With new cases of coronavirus surfacing in the city and in a bid to augment testing, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday rolled out seven vans for carrying out intensive surveillance and collecting samples of suspected cases, officials said. Earlier in the day, the Gujarat government decided to implement a cluster containment plan across 15 localities in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Surat in view of growing number of coronavirus cases, a week ahead of the national lockdown ends on April 14.

Meanwhile, these vans, which will cater to seven zones in the city, were flagged off from the premises of the AMC headquarters in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra. Each van will be accompanied by a three-member surveillance team equipped with a thermal gun and three personnel who will collect samples. Both these teams are led by two doctors, said Nehra.

"These vans are being rolled out as part of our intensive surveillance and testing strategy. Initially, we will cover people who are living in different clusters where coronavirus patients were found. "We are planning to check each suspect and collect his/her samples using these vans by today evening," Nehra told reporters.

He said surveillance teams would first check body temperature of all the people living in a cluster using a thermal gun. "If fever is detected then that particular person will be taken into the van for sample collection. We will collect samples on the spot using these vans. This proactive surveillance will help us in testing a large number of people and thereby detecting coronavirus cases in less time," said Nehra.

Out of the total 165 coronavirus positive cases reported in Gujarat so far, the highest number of cases at 77 were reported in Ahmedabad alone. Out of the 19 cases reported across Gujarat on Tuesday, 13 were traced to Ahmedabad.

Out of the seven clusters which were put under mass quarantine in the city, three are in Kalupur and Dariyapur localities. PTI PJT PD NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

MP officer ‘refuses’ hospitalisation after testing corona positive; Bhopal dist admin’s help sought

A senior health department official allegedly refused to get hospitalised after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus and instead stayed at the hostel of a premier bureaucrats training academy here, sparking allegations of certain...

EU ministers likely to agree half a trillion-euro coronavirus rescue

Euro zone finance ministers hope to agree on Tuesday on half a trillion euros worth of economic aid to finance recovery from the coronavirus epidemic, a discussion that has sown divisions as the bloc struggles with the outbreak. No deal is ...

Dealing with COVID-19 like fighting a war with an unknown enemy: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says dealing with COVID-19 is like fighting a war wherein an unknown enemy is making the battle more complicated and challenging every day. Underlining the states resolve to tide over the crisis, he ...

India partially lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine; paves ways for supply to US

India has decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials said India would ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020