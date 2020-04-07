Stock of N-95 masks seized in Mumbai; two held

Crime branch officials on Tuesdayseized the stock of N-95 masks, which are in high demand, andhand sanitisers collectively worth Rs 27.63 lakh from a godownin suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and arrested two persons,police said

The seized stock was supposed to be sold at inflatedrates in black market, an official said

"On a specific information, unit-12 of the crimebranch raided a godown at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) inwhich they found stock of N-95 masks and hand sanitisers," hesaid.

