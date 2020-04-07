Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Minister asks authorities to prevent hoarding and black marketing of goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:11 IST
Health Minister asks authorities to prevent hoarding and black marketing of goods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the authorities to take appropriate steps in coordination with state governments to prevent hoarding and black marketing of commodities during the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, the ministry said on Tuesday. The directives were issued after a detailed review of essential commodities and implementation of the lockdown by Shah, Joint Secretary in the ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said.

Addressing a press conference, she said the minister has issued directions to the authorities to take quick and stern action against people indulging in hoarding and black marketing of goods. The official said the government is closely monitoring the movement of pharmaceuticals along with other essential items.  "The status of essential goods and services is by and large satisfactory," Srivastava said.  She said the aircraft flying under the Lifeline Udan of Civil Aviation Ministry has transported 200 tonnes cargo and Railways has loaded 8,897 rakes and 4.57 lakh wagons loaded with essential items till Monday.

"State governments are taking proactive steps to control the COVID-19 pandemic. On one hand they are stopping public movement and on the other hand they are also increasing screening of contacts," she said. Giving details of the measures taken by the government to successfully implement the lockdown, she said next week a lot of festivals are coming up and many community leaders have appealed to people to help the government in strictly implementing the lockdown during the festive season..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space. The executive order, which Roscosmos said...

Finland to begin randomised coronavirus antibody testing

Finland will start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in its population with randomized antibody tests, its public health authority said on Tuesday.The main hospitals will mail invitation letters to randomly chosen citizens of all a...

Keep up the fight and stay home, Portugal urges as Easter approaches

With Easter just around the corner, Portugals government urged people on Tuesday to keep up the fight against the coronavirus, which has already infected thousands across the country, and told them to stay home during the usually busy holid...

COVID-19: Govt mulling extending lockdown beyond April 14 after requests from states, experts

The Central government is mulling extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic following requests from several states and experts, government sources said on Tuesday. However, sources did ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020