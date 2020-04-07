FIR against COVID-19 patient in Morena who hid travel history

A case has been registered here against a coronavirus-infected man who allegedly did not disclose that he had returned from Dubai and went on to organize a post-funeral ceremony after his mother's death. Around 1,500 persons attended the customary feast organized by the accused on March 20, according to the police.

His careless behavior probably led to at least 11 other persons including his wife catching infection, a health official said on Tuesday. The man, who worked as a waiter in Dubai, returned here on March 17 following his mother's death but did not tell the district authorities about his travel history amid the coronavirus outbreak, said a police official.

On March 20 he organized the customary 13th day post- funeral rituals and a feast for the community, said inspector Vinay Yadav of Civil Lines police station. The accused violated the orders of district authorities that those who had returned from abroad must isolate themselves at home, said inspector Yadav.

Arond 1,500 persons attended the feast organized by the accused, he said. Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district R C Bandil said that on March 27 the man and his wife turned up at the government hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, and tested positive for the disease.

On April 3, ten persons who had attended the feast were also found to have contracted the infection. As of Monday, over 30,000 persons were quarantined at home in the district, Bandil said. Most of the persons who attended the feast hav been traced, he added.

A First Information Report was registered against him on Monday night under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), inspector Yadav said..

