Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BSF cancels all movement of troops till Apr 21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:23 IST
COVID-19: BSF cancels all movement of troops till Apr 21

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it has suspended all movement of its troops till April 21 as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. "Instructions have been issued to all formations of BSF that leave of personnel to be extended upto April 21 who are already on leave and are due to join in the month of April, 2020." "To avoid any communication gap, such personnel are being telephonically informed," a BSF spokesperson at its headquarters here said.

He added that similar instructions have been issued to the centers where training programs were already running and were due to terminate in the coming days.  "No movement before April 21. Stay wherever you are," the spokesperson added. PTI had on Monday reported that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have suspended all non-essential movement of its troops and staffers as they have extended their leaves by another 10 days, till April 15, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The earlier orders were issued mid-March asking jawans and officers of CAPFs to "be where they are" till April 5. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strength BSF is primarily deployed to guard Indian borders with Paksitan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

A second-in-command rank officer of the force had tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior's Tekanpur last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen wheat farmers at mandis, makes masks mandatory

Wheat growers will be checked for influenza-like symptoms and they will have to wear masks when they bring crop to mandis for procurement, set to start from April 15, officials said here. Farmers and labourers will be checked for influenza ...

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020