4 booked for assaulting cop at coronavirus ‘red zone’ checkpoint

Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting a policeman near a checkpoint setup at the entrance of a locality declared as a ‘red zone’ to prevent the spread of coronavirus here, police said on Tuesday. Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Hussain was brutally beaten up at Bhatindi for allegedly not giving way to a car in which the accused were travelling along with a woman patient to a hospital, a police spokesman said. Refuting allegations of the family of one of the accused that the policemen stopped their car for nearly two hours causing undue delay in the shifting of the patient, the spokesman said the car was cleared immediately by the policemen at the checkpoint.

“At around 9:35 PM (on Sunday), the policeman of Police Post Bhatindi while on duty was beaten brutally by Faisal and three others at Mominabad, Bhatindi. In this regard an FIR under various sections of IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort,” the spokesman said. During the course of investigation, he said it was found that the car being used by the policeman was stuck in the road due to heavy rain. “While he was trying to take his car out, two-three persons came out of another passing car, hurled abuses and brutally assaulted him for not giving way to their car and left him injured on the spot,” the spokesman said.

Subsequently, he said the car was stopped at the next checkpoint as the area was under lockdown. “During checking it was found that there was one woman patient aboard due to which they were allowed to move to the SMGS Hospital immediately. The car reached the hospital in about 20 minutes…no delay in reaching the hospital happened due to checking,” the spokesman said, adding investigation of the case is going on.

