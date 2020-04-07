Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 booked for assaulting cop at coronavirus ‘red zone’ checkpoint

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:55 IST
4 booked for assaulting cop at coronavirus ‘red zone’ checkpoint

Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting a policeman near a checkpoint setup at the entrance of a locality declared as a ‘red zone’ to prevent the spread of coronavirus here, police said on Tuesday. Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Hussain was brutally beaten up at Bhatindi for allegedly not giving way to a car in which the accused were travelling along with a woman patient to a hospital, a police spokesman said. Refuting allegations of the family of one of the accused that the policemen stopped their car for nearly two hours causing undue delay in the shifting of the patient, the spokesman said the car was cleared immediately by the policemen at the checkpoint.

“At around 9:35 PM (on Sunday), the policeman of Police Post Bhatindi while on duty was beaten brutally by Faisal and three others at Mominabad, Bhatindi. In this regard an FIR under various sections of IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort,” the spokesman said. During the course of investigation, he said it was found that the car being used by the policeman was stuck in the road due to heavy rain. “While he was trying to take his car out, two-three persons came out of another passing car, hurled abuses and brutally assaulted him for not giving way to their car and left him injured on the spot,” the spokesman said.

Subsequently, he said the car was stopped at the next checkpoint as the area was under lockdown. “During checking it was found that there was one woman patient aboard due to which they were allowed to move to the SMGS Hospital immediately. The car reached the hospital in about 20 minutes…no delay in reaching the hospital happened due to checking,” the spokesman said, adding investigation of the case is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-wide coronavirus death toll increases by 786 to 6,159

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 786 to 6,159 people as of 1600 GMT on April 6, the health ministry said on Tuesday.As of 0800 GMT on Tuesday, 213,181 people had been tested of which 55,242 were positive, up from 51,608 on ...

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.Lufthansa will cut capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reduc...

COVID-19: Death toll in country rises to 124, number of cases to 4,789

The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of a...

Exporters to raise wages issue, opening up of factories in discussion with Commerce Minister Wed

Exporters will seek immediate roll out of support measures and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce during a video conference meeting called by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020