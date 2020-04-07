Left Menu
COVID-19 positive person travelled by bus from Pathankot to Himachal's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:53 IST
COVID-19 positive person travelled by bus from Pathankot to Himachal's Chamba

A 40-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, who tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, had travelled in two buses starting from Punjab's Pathankot to reach Palyur village in Chamba district, a senior police official said on Tuesday. "He is a resident of Gangath in Nurpur tehsil of Kangra district. He travelled in two buses between Pathankot and Palyur village on March 17 while returning from Delhi after participating in Nizamuddin congregation," Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

Meanwhile Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said fifty contacts of this Tablighi Jamaat member had been traced so far. Their samples have been taken for conducting tests and the report is expected by Wednesday, he added. Earlier in the day, a senior police official in Shimla said the man also boarded a train to reach Pathankot from Delhi while returning to Himachal Pradesh after attending the congregation. The coach number of the train is being ascertained, he added.

The Jamaat member boarded a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (bearing registration number HP 73-2628) at Pathankot at 10.40 am on March 17 to reach Chamba, the police said. Subsequently, he boarded a private bus of Shiva Bus Services (bearing registration number HP 73 A 1156) at Chamba at 4.40 pm on the same day to go to Palyur village, they added.

The Chamba police has requested all the passengers who travelled in those two buses to get themselves examined at their nearest health centres without panicking. They may also contact at toll-free helpline number 104 or police control room at 01899-225899 for any help. PTI DJI TDS TDS

