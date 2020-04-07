Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Partap Bajwa welcomes notification on power tariffs by Punjab govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:36 IST
MP Partap Bajwa welcomes notification on power tariffs by Punjab govt

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed the exemption to medium and large industries from fixed power charges. Bajwa had written a letter to Singh on March 28 regarding the need to exempt commercial consumers from fixed charges due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the State. He, however, said the government should look to include small industries, traders and all commercial establishments to the exemption list from fixed charges. Bajwa urged the chief minister to show magnanimity by exempting all offices and cottage industries as well. The MP noted in his letter that the government of Punjab has shown solidarity with its industrial sector through this move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday. Muslims usually break the fast at...

Valorant closed beta goes live

Valorant, Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, opened its closed beta on Tuesday. Within hours of the opening, Valorant had 1.2 million viewers on Twitch, Forbes reported.Valorant is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine ...

Ashok Leyland uses kitchens at its units for virus warriors

Chennai, Apr7PTI Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has been utilising the kitchens located at its five manufacturing facilities to serve the doctors, paramedical staff and sanitary workers engaged in fighting against COVID19. The city-ba...

Trump sidelines watchdog tapped for virus rescue oversight

President Donald Trump has sidelined the inspector general who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the USD 2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020