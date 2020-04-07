MP Partap Bajwa welcomes notification on power tariffs by Punjab govt

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed the exemption to medium and large industries from fixed power charges. Bajwa had written a letter to Singh on March 28 regarding the need to exempt commercial consumers from fixed charges due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the State. He, however, said the government should look to include small industries, traders and all commercial establishments to the exemption list from fixed charges. Bajwa urged the chief minister to show magnanimity by exempting all offices and cottage industries as well. The MP noted in his letter that the government of Punjab has shown solidarity with its industrial sector through this move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.