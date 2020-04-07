Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 550; death toll climbs to 9: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:53 IST
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 550; death toll climbs to 9: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 550, with 25 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 331 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area here in March, they said.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 525, including seven deaths. Out of the total cases, 20 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One furloughs staff as bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday.Sources said those on furlough we...

India takes US to WTO's safeguard committee for hiking duties on steel, aluminium derivatives

India has sought consultations with the US, under the WTOs safeguard agreement, against American authorities decision to increase import duties on derivatives of steel and aluminium products. In January this year, the US issued a presidenti...

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday. Muslims usually break the fast at...

Valorant closed beta goes live

Valorant, Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, opened its closed beta on Tuesday. Within hours of the opening, Valorant had 1.2 million viewers on Twitch, Forbes reported.Valorant is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020