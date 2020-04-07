Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha s COVID-19 telemedicine helpline to start from Wednesday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:09 IST
Odisha s COVID-19 telemedicine helpline to start from Wednesday

After setting up seven dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1,497 beds for treating patients, the Odisha government on Tuesday said its telemedicine helpline would become operational from 11 am on Wednesday, officials said. People can dial 14410 to get free of cost consultation on the highly infectious disease by sitting at their houses.

The people need not run to a hospital unless it is urgent and can consult experts through the helpline, the official said. This is a completely free service and anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, tiredness and breathing difficulty can call the helpline, the in-charge officer of the telemedicine helpline, Krishna Kumar, said.

Kumar said more than 300 doctors have responded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks appeal and given their consent to serve the people through the helpline. These doctors hail from within the state and outside, he said, adding that the helpline will operate round the clock.

More than 300 Doctors have already come forward to provide their services voluntarily in this fight against COVID-19 by registering themselves at www.bit.ly_IndiaTeleMed, Kumar said. Earlier, the state government had set up seven dedicated COVID 19 hospitals in different parts of the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The government has already kept 1,497 beds ready for the COVID-19 patents. Odishas COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi in an order said the general public has been directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of their houses for any purpose.

A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least layers can also be used for the purpose. The state government has issued an order in this regard which shall take effect from 7 am of April 9, he said. A draft advisory for using cloth masks is also available in the official website of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Bagchi said.

Bagchi also said the police have registered 245 cases while enforcing lockdown and other guidelines between April 6 morning and April 7 morning. Out of the 245 cases, 228 cases are related to violation of lockdown norms, 3 cases for violation of home quarantine, 5 cases for rumour-mongering and 9 for other issues.

The police has arrested a total of 366 people violations of lockdown norms during this period, Bagchi said. PTI AAM SBN SBN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...

Ukraine lawmakers flood banking bill needed for IMF deal with thousands of amendments

Ukrainian lawmakers have proposed thousands of amendments to banking legislation required by the International Monetary Fund, threatening to derail an 8 billion IMF aid package needed to fight the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pand...

AIIMS medical staff to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective depts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS authorities have asked its healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments if they need. The order has b...

Lufthansa to discontinue Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa will close its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul including capacity cuts across the group, it said on Tuesday as it warned it could take years for the industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis.The gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020