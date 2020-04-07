Odisha s COVID-19 telemedicine helpline to start from Wednesday

After setting up seven dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1,497 beds for treating patients, the Odisha government on Tuesday said its telemedicine helpline would become operational from 11 am on Wednesday, officials said. People can dial 14410 to get free of cost consultation on the highly infectious disease by sitting at their houses.

The people need not run to a hospital unless it is urgent and can consult experts through the helpline, the official said. This is a completely free service and anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, tiredness and breathing difficulty can call the helpline, the in-charge officer of the telemedicine helpline, Krishna Kumar, said.

Kumar said more than 300 doctors have responded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks appeal and given their consent to serve the people through the helpline. These doctors hail from within the state and outside, he said, adding that the helpline will operate round the clock.

More than 300 Doctors have already come forward to provide their services voluntarily in this fight against COVID-19 by registering themselves at www.bit.ly_IndiaTeleMed, Kumar said. Earlier, the state government had set up seven dedicated COVID 19 hospitals in different parts of the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The government has already kept 1,497 beds ready for the COVID-19 patents. Odishas COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi in an order said the general public has been directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of their houses for any purpose.

A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least layers can also be used for the purpose. The state government has issued an order in this regard which shall take effect from 7 am of April 9, he said. A draft advisory for using cloth masks is also available in the official website of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Bagchi said.

Bagchi also said the police have registered 245 cases while enforcing lockdown and other guidelines between April 6 morning and April 7 morning. Out of the 245 cases, 228 cases are related to violation of lockdown norms, 3 cases for violation of home quarantine, 5 cases for rumour-mongering and 9 for other issues.

The police has arrested a total of 366 people violations of lockdown norms during this period, Bagchi said. PTI AAM SBN SBN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

