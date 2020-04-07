Delhi police ropes in clerics, religious leaders to keep people indoors during Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi Police has urged the Muslim community in the national capital to stay indoors and follow lockdown restrictions by not gathering near mosques or in streets for Shab-e-Barat on Wednesday in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said. It has roped in local clerics and community leaders to persuade the people in this regard and public announcements are being made including from mosques cautioning people against gathering at any place. Posters have also been put up in this regard.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards and offer prayers in memory of their loved ones. The Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any sort of gathering, the officials said.

On Tuesday, senior police officials of all districts held meetings with religious leaders urging them to refrain others from gathering near mosques or on roads. "Meetings were held with Imams to persuade people not to come out of their homes and observe the occasion solemnly," Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), tweeted. The roads leading to mosques and cemeteries see large crowds on the day with extra police deployment to ensure law and order. However, this year the festival has fallen when the nationwide lockdown is in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

In Northwest Delhi, the police said that religious leaders were cooperating with the police and making announcements regarding the lockdown from the mosques. In South Delhi, senior police officers said that meetings were held in each police station to cover all areas. “We have also made announcements through loudspeakers and distributed posters urging everyone to follow the directions imposed due to lockdown and not gather at places," said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South). Public announcements have been made in all areas including Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli and Ambedkar Nagar, he said. “We have held meetings with the organisers and representatives who hold such gatherings. We have also been urging people through public announcements in the localities to follow directions in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus "Mosques have also been making such announcements urging people to stay indoors," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) . In its appeal, the police said lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat. "Don't misuse it by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi," a poster read.

The police also sought cooperation from RWAs in maintaining the lockdown. "Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern action," it said. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

