Nadda pays tributes to soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday paid tributes to soldiers who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The soldiers were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with a group of terrorists which had infiltrated from across the Line of Control in Keran sector of north Kashmir, officials had said on Sunday.

"I have received the sad news our five brave soldiers being killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the slain soldiers and pray for peace for their souls. "May God give strength to the grieving families to cope with this loss," Nadda said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five terrorists were also killed in the operation which began on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, the officials had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

