Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, 2 more cured

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:29 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida for a third day in a row, even as two more coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Tuesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases for COVID-19, the officials said.

"Of the total 1,042 samples which have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, 58 have tested positive, 787 negative and result for 203 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement. However, the figures of people who tested positive, negative and those whose result was awaited add up to 1,048 and the apparent glitch remained unexplained. PTI's phone calls to officials concerned remained unattended.

On the brighter side, two more people have been cured and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the department stated. "So far, 10 of the 58 patients have been cured, leaving 48 active cases," it added. Currently, 1,180 people are under surveillance, while another 344 quarantined -- 146 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel, 151 at Sector 39 district hospital, 16 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 30 at Child PGI in Sector 30, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the 300 special teams formed by district administration on Tuesday started their house-to-house coronavirus awareness campaign across Noida and Greater Noida, officials said. The district has identified 12 clusters where a targeted containment activity will be carried out in a 3 km radius as per official guidelines of awareness, information gathering and sanitization, the officials said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Police Commissioner Alok Singh also visited areas to assess the situation and working of the teams. "The DM and the Commissioner reached Kondli village in Sector 150 on an inspection round and took stock of the situation. They spoke to the officials and exhorted them for their crucial role in containing the virus from spreading. They were joined by Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Dohare during the inspection," an official statement said.

