Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Covid-19 death reported in AP, toll rises to 4

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:59 IST
One Covid-19 death reported in AP, toll rises to 4

Ten fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh through the day on Tuesday, taking the tally to 314 even as the government announced the death of a 45-year-old person in Kurnool district, pushing the overall toll to four. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now touched 314 while the active cases remained at 304, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 10 cases detected on Tuesday, eight were from Guntur district and one each from SPS Nellore and Kadapa. All these cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

The 45-year-old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of the virus on April 1 and he tested positive. He was also said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and he died on April 3, the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said.

In all, six patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals. With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 43 and Guntur with 41.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected by the pandemic so far, with zero cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus. Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the viru...

Russia ready to start testing coronavirus vaccines on humans in June

The head of a top Russian research centre told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that his lab was ready to start human trials of experimental coronavirus vaccines in June. Rinat Maksyutov, head of the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnolo...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs to 576; death toll rises to 9: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total number of cases include 333 people who too...

Ireland likely to extend shutdown as coronavirus toll rises

Irelands chief medical officer said on Tuesday he did not expect to be able to recommend a lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12 amid a spike in the death toll from COVID-19.At this momen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020