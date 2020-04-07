One Covid-19 death reported in AP, toll rises to 4

Ten fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh through the day on Tuesday, taking the tally to 314 even as the government announced the death of a 45-year-old person in Kurnool district, pushing the overall toll to four. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now touched 314 while the active cases remained at 304, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 10 cases detected on Tuesday, eight were from Guntur district and one each from SPS Nellore and Kadapa. All these cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

The 45-year-old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of the virus on April 1 and he tested positive. He was also said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and he died on April 3, the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said.

In all, six patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals. With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 43 and Guntur with 41.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected by the pandemic so far, with zero cases..

