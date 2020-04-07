Assam minister asks transport dept to ensure availability of essential commodities across state

Assam Transport Department is closely working with Indian Railways (IR), food and civil supplies department to ensure that essential commodities, brought to the state, are unloaded and smoothly transported to various areas, officials said. Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in a review meeting here on Tuesday directed the transport department to coordinate with the authorities of the Indian Railways, health and food & civil supplies to ensure availability of essential commodities, they said.

Patowary directed senior officers of his department to ensure that adequate numbers of trucks are made available for carrying of essential food commodities in the districts, an official said. For the three major railway yards located at Azara, New Guwahati and Changsari, the transport department has deputed a nodal officer at each location to coordinate with the IR officials for quick unloading and movement of goods being brought in goods trains.

Around 100 trucks, each carrying essential commodities, from Azara and New Guwahati railway yards and 70 trucks from Changsari railway yard have been transported to various parts of the North East on Tuesday, the statement said. In other districts, the district transport officers (DTOs) are coordinating with the IR and district administration, the release said.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has also been extending support to manage the pandemic in the state by providing 76 buses which are now operating in coordination with the district administration, hospitals, police and municipal bodies. Out of the 76 buses, 20 are operating in Guwahati and facilitating the movement of health officials.

Between March 24 and April 5, the Northeast Frontier Railway received 74 rakes of foodgrains, six rakes of salt, 13 rakes of sugar, three rakes of edible oil, 10 rakes of mixed food items, one rake of fodder, eight rakes of fertilizers, seven rakes of potato and other items, the release said. One rake of goods train has around 50 wagons, it said, adding that while unloading goods, labourers are being provided masks and sanitizers.

Other precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of labourers, the railways and transport officials. PTI ESB SBN SBN

