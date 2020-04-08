Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Burial grounds to be closed in Kolkata during Shab-e-Barat

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has urged people not to venture out during the Shab-e-Barat and said all burial grounds in the city will remain closed, except for burials, on the occasion.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-04-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 06:19 IST
COVID-19: Burial grounds to be closed in Kolkata during Shab-e-Barat
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has urged people not to venture out during the Shab-e-Barat and said all burial grounds in the city will remain closed, except for burials, on the occasion. The Municipal Corporation issued a notice in this regard on April 3.

"In connection with the ensuing Sab-e-Barat scheduled to be held on April 8 and April 9, and pursuant to the appeal from Mohammedan Burial Board, as well as appeals from various Imams, the congregation of people outside or inside the Muslim Burial Grounds of the K.M.C. is discouraged and it is detrimental to public health under Epidemic Disease Control Act," the notice said. The mourners are requested not to crowd the burial ground to keep the compulsory maintenance of social distancing and assist in the fight against COVID-19.

"The burial gounds will remain closed excepting for burial purposes with a limited number of entries, mourners if needed," it added. The notice further requested the concerned to cooperate and act accordingly.

Shab-e-Barat, which in Islamic faith means the Night of Forgiveness or the Day of Atonement, is considered to be an occasion when the Almighty forgives sinners if they pray. Observed on the night between the 14 and 15th day of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, the occasion is marked by Muslims congregating in mosques and visiting graves of their departed loved ones.This year it is falling on the intervening night of April 8 and April 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows

The new coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the U.S. population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois that officials say point to disparities in health and healthcare acc...

UN experts urge to protect children from violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Independent UN human rights experts have called on States to boost child protection measures to help safeguard the welfare of millions of children who may be more exposed to violence, sale, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during ...

Imran Khan expresses dismay day after arrest of doctors

A day after doctors and medical personnel were lathi-charged and arrested in Pakistan for demanding Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the police action. The Imra...

Encounter underway in J-K's Gulabad

An encounter is underway in Gulabad area of Sopore in Baramulla district.22 Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore Police and 179 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF are carrying out the operation.More details are currently awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020