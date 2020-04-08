Annual Karaga festival celebrations prohibited: DCP Central Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Karnataka on Wednesday said it is prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava on Wednesday and that there should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done. Citizens of Bengaluru should follow orders and stay at home, DCP Central Karnataka informed.

Meanwhile, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple has agreed to cancel the celebration of Karaga festival after High Court directed not to assemble for any religious activity, and also to follow lockdown this year Karaga festival will not be celebrated, said Dharmaraya temple trust. Earlier, the Karnataka government had granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which were scheduled to start at the city's Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, old Bengaluru from today. "Only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple," he said while speaking to media here.

However, now the celebrations stand canceled in the wake of COVID-19. The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. But due to the coronavirus spread, the government has banned all the festivals and events across the state which involves public gathering.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

