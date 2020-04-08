Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual Karaga festival celebrations prohibited: DCP Central Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Karnataka on Wednesday said it is prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava on Wednesday and that there should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:54 IST
Annual Karaga festival celebrations prohibited: DCP Central Karnataka
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Karnataka on Wednesday said it is prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava on Wednesday and that there should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done. Citizens of Bengaluru should follow orders and stay at home, DCP Central Karnataka informed.

Meanwhile, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple has agreed to cancel the celebration of Karaga festival after High Court directed not to assemble for any religious activity, and also to follow lockdown this year Karaga festival will not be celebrated, said Dharmaraya temple trust. Earlier, the Karnataka government had granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which were scheduled to start at the city's Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, old Bengaluru from today. "Only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple," he said while speaking to media here.

However, now the celebrations stand canceled in the wake of COVID-19. The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. But due to the coronavirus spread, the government has banned all the festivals and events across the state which involves public gathering.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Surat Police launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, ask people to 'stay at home' amid lockdown

While the government is appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders...

POLL-Pandemic set to tip Japan into deep recession this year, BOJ seen easing again

Japan is expected to slip into a deep recession this year with the economy set to contract for a third straight quarter in April-June, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on businesses and daily life...

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief

The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in Chinas virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important risk factor for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumptio...

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in stable condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night local time. The prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020