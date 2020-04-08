COVID-19: Death toll rises to 13 in Pune

Three people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Pune on Wednesday, said Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad. With this the death toll in the city has gone up to 13.

Earlier today, one person died of COVID-19 at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. He was suffering from comorbidity, Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune region confirmed. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

