Andhra govt failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in state: TDP MP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Srinivas on Wedneday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government failed in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. Srinivas, TDP MP from Vijayawada, also demanded the state government deposit a sum of Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of poor and middle-class people of the state amid the lockdown.

"The YSRCP leaders are even politicising this crisis. They are making false propaganda that the YSRCP government is providing Rs 1,000 financial aid, which in fact, is being given by the central government," Srinivas said. "The labourers in building construction sector, transport sector, drivers and all other unorganized sectors are suffering during this tough time. I wish the state comes out of these troubles as soon as possible," he added.

The MP has also inaugurated a campaign for the "doorstep delivery of one lakh eggs" at Enikepadu area in Vijayawada by local TDP leaders amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

