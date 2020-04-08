One more COVID-19 death in Karnataka, toll goes up to 5

A 65-year-old man died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday, taking the toll to five, while six new positive cases were confirmed in the state, pushing the tally to 181, the health department said. The man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), died at a designated hospital in the district, where he was undergoing treatment, it said.

"6 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon.... Till date 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 5 deaths and 28 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation reported. The six fresh cases reported included the elderly man from Kalaburagi.

Among the positive cases are a woman from Uttara Kannada with history of SARI and contact of a Dubai returnee, a 72- year-old woman from Kalaburagi, who is mother of a patient that tested positive for the disease; a man from Mandya, who is the contact of two patients. Others include a man from Chikkaballapura with travel history to Delhi and a woman from Bengaluru with travel history to the national capital.

