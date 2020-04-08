All COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts to be sealed till Apr 15: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state will be sealed till April 15 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus

"All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of COVID-19 cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI

These hotspots will be identified by the evening, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said. PTI ABN RC

