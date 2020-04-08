All COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts to be sealed till Apr 15: UP govt

With the number of coronavirus cases rising to 343 in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts will be sealed till April 15. "All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI.

These hotspots will be identified by the evening, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi said. Replying to a question on whether the ongoing lockdown will be extended till April 30, Shishir said no decision was taken on the issue as yet.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Awasthi said 15 districts, including Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly and Bulandshahr, have reported a number of COVID-19 cases. "The hotspots in these districts will be completely sealed. Only medical vehicles will be allowed and no one will be allowed to perform any other activity," he said, adding that the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he held a review meeting here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.