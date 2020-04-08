Pune reports five COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours, tally 13

Five deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. With this, the city tally of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 13.

On Monday, relatives of two deceased refused to accept bodies, so PMC workers performed their last rites, Gaikwad further added. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)

