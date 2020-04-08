Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bakeries in Bengaluru functions with minimum staff amid lockdown

The bakeries here opened on Wednesday following exemption granted by the state government amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:59 IST
COVID-19: Bakeries in Bengaluru functions with minimum staff amid lockdown
The bakeries in Bengaluru start operating on Wednesday amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The bakeries here opened on Wednesday following exemption granted by the state government amid COVID-19 lockdown. "We are not preparing anything. We are selling condiments and dry items only. We are also advising buyers to maintain social distance," said Madhu, one of the local bakery owners.

The locals in the city were even seen observing social distancing as a measure to prevent spread of COVID-19. The development comes after the state government on Monday allowed bakeries and related product food units in the state to open and function with minimum staff amid a nation-wide lockdown.

A circular issued by Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Secretary to the government said, "The Central government has permitted the functioning of food units engaged in bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet for manufacturing, supply and operating retail outlets with minimum staff/labour." The circular said these units shall strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka government with regard to the preventive measures required to be taken for preventing spread of coronavirus.

"It is stated that all employers shall ensure that these units maintain high standard of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing. The units shall not permit serving/dining in the premises and only parcel/takeaways are permitted," the circular added. The country is in a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirusMainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Hea...

F1 to furlough half of its staff amid pandemic

Formula One says it will furlough half of its staff until the end of May and senior executives will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has postponed eight races so far this season and the Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled.F1 ...

Revised Ukraine budget sees deficit at 7.5% of GDP, finance minister says

The Ukrainian government has revised its projected budget deficit for 2020 to 7.5 of the gross domestic product in new parameters agreed with the International Monetary Fund, Serhiy Marchenko said at a briefing on Wednesday.The revised budg...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Military landlord, under fire following Reuters reports, issues improvement planMilitary housing landlord Balfour Beatty Communities, the focus of a Justice Department inquiry follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020