Rs 3000 crores given to 2 crore registered construction workers: MHA

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Rs 3000 crores have been distributed among 2 crore registered construction workers till now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:00 IST
Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary speaking at a press conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Rs 3000 crores have been distributed among 2 crore registered construction workers till now. "In 31 states/UTs, cash benefits of Rs 1000 to Rs 6000 have been announced for registered construction workers under Building&Other Construction Workers' Welfare Cess Fund. About 2 crore registered construction workers have been given Rs 3000 crores till now," Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary at a press conference here.

Speaking on maintaining regular supply of essential commodities, she said, "The Home Secretary has written to the state Chief Secretaries to ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act 1955. The states can use measures like fixing stock limits, capping of price and checking bank accounts of the dealers." During the press conference, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said that the government has ensured that there is no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in the country at present as well as in the future.

He also said that 5,194 positive confirmed cases have been reported and 402 people have been discharged so far."Over the last 24 hours, 773 positive cases have been reported. A total of 149 deaths have been reported. As many as 32 people died yesterday," he said. (ANI)

