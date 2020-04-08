Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision on extending curfew yet, says Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:06 IST
No decision on extending curfew yet, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state government has not yet taken a call on extending the curfew beyond April 14 and any decision on it will taken after the cabinet meeting on Friday. "No decision has yet been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14," the CM said. A decision in this regard will be taken after the cabinet meeting scheduled for April 10, an official release quoting the chief minister said. The chief minister said though the coronavirus pandemic was currently in control in Punjab, nothing could be predicted at the moment, given the ever-changing dynamics of the situation. The next few days will be critical to any decision on the way forward, he added. He reiterated that saving lives was his government's priority and whatever decision is taken will be centred around that.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation, not just in Punjab but across the country. We are also taking into account the way the pandemic is behaving in other countries so that we can imbue their learnings and act accordingly,” the chief minister said." The state has so far recorded 106 coronavirus cases with eight deaths. Punjab was the first state in the country which had imposed a curfew on March 23 to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a video conference with industrialists.

After the meeting, he tweeted, “Interacted over video conferencing with experts of Punjab's industry regarding measures to be taken to assist industry during the #Covid19 crisis.” “We will be discussing it in the Cabinet meeting on April 10th & then take a considered decision about extension of lockdown & curfew,” he added. The CM also rejected some media reports on the extension of curfew, dubbing them as “purely speculative and unfounded.” The chief minister clarified that the speculation on the curfew extension was triggered by an advisory to employees from the General Administration Department on a series of matters relating to the current situation. The said advisory had subsequently been withdrawn by the chief secretary on his directives, Singh said in a statement here. The state government is continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation and any decision will be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the state and its people, said the CM. He said all factors will be taken into account before coming to a final decision on extending or lifting the curfew, either fully or partially.

Amarinder Singh said the early clampdown in India had helped and while the situation was somewhat better than the more advanced nations, one could not get complacent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Team WE snap Top Esports' streak in LPL play

Team WE ended Top Esports five-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory Wednesday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. Top Esports 8-4 dropped one spot to fifth place in the standings, while Team WE 6-5 held on to ninth.In other action, R...

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 amid pandemic: WTO

Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organisation said on Wednesday, warning that the numbers would be ugly. World trade is expected to fall by between 13 perce...

UP seals coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there. The orders came as the states coronavirus count...

U.S. planning ways to 'ease' back to normal if virus efforts work - Fauci

U.S. health officials are planning ways for the country to return to normal activities if distancing and other steps to mitigate COVID-19 this month prove successful in curbing the outbreak, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020