Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lifeline Udaan flights transported 39.3 tons medical supplies in one single day

Lifeline UDAN flights transported 39.3 tons of medical supplies across the country on April 7, 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:55 IST
Lifeline Udaan flights transported 39.3 tons medical supplies in one single day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lifeline Udaan flights transported 39.3 tons of medical supplies across the country on April 7, 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Wednesday. 'Lifeline Udaan' is the central government's arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for the countries facing coronavirus crisis.

"The total cargo transported by these flights is around 240 tons during COVID-19 lockdown. 161 flights have been operated under Lifeline UDAN to date covering 1,41,080 Kms. Out of these, 99 flights were operated by Air India and Alliance Air while 54 were operated by IAF," the Ministry added. On the international route, on April 7, Air India brought 6.14 tons of medical equipment from Hong Kong and further, Air India lifted 8.85 tons of supplies to Colombo.

Domestic Cargo Operators - Blue Dart, Spicejet and Indigo - are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Spicejet operated 203 cargo flights from March 24 - April 7, 2020, covering 2,77,080 Kms and carrying 1647.59 tons of cargo. Out of these 55 were international cargo flights.

Blue Dart operated 64 domestic cargo flights covering 62,245 Kms and carrying 951.73 Tons of cargo from March 25 - April 7, 2020. Indigo has also operated 8 cargo flights on April 3 - 4, 2020, covering 6,103 Kms and carrying 3.14 tons of cargo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Don't pay heed to US prez's threat for drug export: Raut to PM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to pay heed to US President Donald Trumps threat of retaliation if India did not export the drug Hydroxychloroquine. After attending a meeting called by Prime ...

From gin to gel: Waterloo distillery battles virus

Belgiums gin and whisky drinkers have been shut up at home for three weeks to avoid the epidemic but one Waterloo distillery is taking the battle to the coronavirus. The historic Mont Saint Jean farm south of Brussels served as a field hosp...

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020