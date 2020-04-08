HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: TOP STORIES DEL114 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 5,274, death toll stands at 149: Health Ministry New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149, the Union Health Ministry said. DEL135 LDALL PM Situation in country like 'social emergency', says PM; Tells floor leaders lockdown cannot be lifted in one go New Delhi: Likening the situation in the country to a “social emergency”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made it clear that the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

DEL105 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 773 new infections, 32 deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours: Health Ministry New Delhi: The Union health ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 149 and cases to 5,194 so far. NATION DEL128 VIRUS-LD CONG-FLOOR LEADERS Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM New Delhi: The ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat coronavirus is likely to be extended by the government beyond April 14, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after a meeting of floor leaders of various political parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL76 VIRUS-PM-CHIEF MINISTERS Coronavirus: PM to interact with chief ministers on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown, official sources said on Wednesday. DEL49 GOVT-VIRUS-LD WORKFORCE Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management New Delhi: Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to create a "larger force" to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase.

DEL131 HR-VIRUS-3RDLD-CASES Tablighi Jamaat members who failed to report will now be booked as deadline ends: Haryana minister Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the Tablighi Jamaat members who failed to report to authorities would now be booked under law as the deadline for them to identify themselves came to an end, even as the state reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases. DEL127 UP-VIRUS-3RDLD SEALED UP seals coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts; 361 cases, 4 deaths so far in state Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there.

DEL78 VIRUS-AIIMS-PATIENT 30 doctors, nurses in AIIMS, Delhi advised quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient New Delhi: Around 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS here have been advised to undergo quarantine after a 72-year-old man who visited the facility with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday. By Payal Banerjee BUSINESS DCM35 BIZ-VIRUS-LD GST-STATES Centre releases Rs 14,103 cr GST compensation to states; more to be released soon New Delhi: In a bid to provide further relief to states amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry has released about Rs 34,000 crore in two phases to states as compensation for their revenue loss in the goods and services tax (GST) regime. DEL120 BIZ-VIRUS-ECONOMIC PACKAGE Coronavirus crisis: India Inc seeks economic package from Centre New Delhi: India Inc has sought an economic package from the Centre to tide over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and support small and medium businesses to keep their enterprises afloat while catering to the needs of the poor and informal sector workers.

FOREIGN FGN25 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-DRUG Sizeable chunk of 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump Washington: A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America. By Lalit K Jha FGN51 VIRUS-UK-3RDLD JOHNSON COVID-19: Boris Johnson 'clinically stable', responding to treatment in ICU London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains "clinically stable" and is responding to treatment after spending his second night in intensive care at a London hospital with COVID-19, Downing Street said in its latest health update on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna..

