PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:22 IST
20 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi sealed: Sisodia

The Delhi government has sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the novel virus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. According to the government, the 20 hotspots include parts of Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar and Jahangir Puri that have been notified as "containment areas" where people cannot go out of their houses and the government will ensure delivery of essential items.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, he said, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread. As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The 20 hotspots are: 1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Pqrk, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi 2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi. 3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village 5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti 6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas. 7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi 9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi 10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi 11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092. 12. VarDhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi 13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi 14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi 15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092. 17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden 18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri 19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony 20. Pratap khand , Jhilmil Colony.

PTI BUN SMN SMN SMN.

