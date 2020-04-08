Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Toll in UP rises to 4, total cases increase to 361

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:39 IST
COVID-19: Toll in UP rises to 4, total cases increase to 361

One more person died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to four, while the number of cases climbed by 29 to 361, according to official data. Earlier, three COVID-19 patients had died in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts.

With one death reported from Agra on Wednesday, four COVID-19 patients have so far died in the state, an official bulletin issued here said. Five fresh cases each were reported from Rampur and Lucknow; four from Gautambudh Nagar; three from Bulandshahr; two each from Agra , Varanasi , Meerut  and Sitapur; and one each from Jaunpur, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Kaushambi, it stated.

A total of 31 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, it added. According to the bulletin, 16 of the 29 fresh cases are linked to last month's Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Out of the total 361 cases in the state, 195 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, including 38 in Agra, 17 each in Lucknow and Shamli, 15 in Meerut, 14 each in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and 10 in Sitapur, among others, it stated. Thousands of people had participated in the congregation held at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month and then travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the contagious disease.

The district-wise tally of coronavirus cases is Agra (64), Gautam Buddh Nagar (62), Meerut (35), Lucknow (29), Ghaziabad (23), Shamli (17), Saharanpur (14), Sitapur (10), Varanasi (9), Kanpur , Bulandshahr, Basti (8 each),  Firozabad (7), Bareilly, Maharajganj (6 each) and Ghazipur, Rampur (5 each). Lakhimpur Kheri , Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Hathras (4 each), Baghpat, Hapur, Pratapgarh (3 each), Pilibhit , Banda, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Kaushambi, Mathura (2 each),  Moradabad, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Barabanki, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Badaun (one each).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure

A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italys infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province o...

Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.1. Nandgram near ...

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 per cent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate MCLR has been reviewed across tenors since Tue...

6 coaches tranformed into isolation wards at Jammu Railway station to treat COVID-19 patients

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. There are 9 cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020