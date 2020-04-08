COVID-19: Toll in UP rises to 4, total cases increase to 361

One more person died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to four, while the number of cases climbed by 29 to 361, according to official data. Earlier, three COVID-19 patients had died in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts.

With one death reported from Agra on Wednesday, four COVID-19 patients have so far died in the state, an official bulletin issued here said. Five fresh cases each were reported from Rampur and Lucknow; four from Gautambudh Nagar; three from Bulandshahr; two each from Agra , Varanasi , Meerut and Sitapur; and one each from Jaunpur, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Kaushambi, it stated.

A total of 31 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, it added. According to the bulletin, 16 of the 29 fresh cases are linked to last month's Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Out of the total 361 cases in the state, 195 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, including 38 in Agra, 17 each in Lucknow and Shamli, 15 in Meerut, 14 each in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and 10 in Sitapur, among others, it stated. Thousands of people had participated in the congregation held at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month and then travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the contagious disease.

The district-wise tally of coronavirus cases is Agra (64), Gautam Buddh Nagar (62), Meerut (35), Lucknow (29), Ghaziabad (23), Shamli (17), Saharanpur (14), Sitapur (10), Varanasi (9), Kanpur , Bulandshahr, Basti (8 each), Firozabad (7), Bareilly, Maharajganj (6 each) and Ghazipur, Rampur (5 each). Lakhimpur Kheri , Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Hathras (4 each), Baghpat, Hapur, Pratapgarh (3 each), Pilibhit , Banda, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Kaushambi, Mathura (2 each), Moradabad, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Auraiya, Barabanki, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Badaun (one each).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.