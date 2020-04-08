Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 669; 426 from Nzm Markaz: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:41 IST
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 669; 426 from Nzm Markaz: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total cases include 426 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, 93 people from Markaz who had been kept at quarantine facilities have tested positive. Around, 2,500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, a senior official said.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 576, including nine deaths. The total cases on Tuesday included 333 people who took part in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure

A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italys infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province o...

Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.1. Nandgram near ...

HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 per cent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate MCLR has been reviewed across tenors since Tue...

6 coaches tranformed into isolation wards at Jammu Railway station to treat COVID-19 patients

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. There are 9 cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020