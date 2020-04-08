Left Menu
117 fresh COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra, state's tally climbs to 1,135

With 117 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,135, the state health department said.

Updated: 08-04-2020 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight deaths due to the deadly virus have also been reported today in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases has increased to 5,274 including 149 deaths and 410 cured/discharged. (ANI)

