49 more corona cases in Telangana

Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Total 453 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far, informed state Health Minister Etela Rajender. In the state, 45 Covid-19 patients have been cured or discharged till now. A little less than 400 active cases have been isolated and are being treated. No patient is on ventilator or in ICU, the minister further added.

"People who have come from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and had tested negative are being sent to home quarantine," he said. The Health Minister also assured that there is no insufficiency of medicines in the state and said that there is no community transmission in the state.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

