Left Menu
Development News Edition

49 more corona cases in Telangana

Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Total 453 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far, informed state Health Minister Etela Rajender.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:56 IST
49 more corona cases in Telangana
Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Total 453 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far, informed state Health Minister Etela Rajender. In the state, 45 Covid-19 patients have been cured or discharged till now. A little less than 400 active cases have been isolated and are being treated. No patient is on ventilator or in ICU, the minister further added.

"People who have come from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and had tested negative are being sent to home quarantine," he said. The Health Minister also assured that there is no insufficiency of medicines in the state and said that there is no community transmission in the state.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

The French government is prepared to provide massive support to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday.Air France is losing billions of euros per ...

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020