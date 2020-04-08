Two siblings arrested for 5-yr-old girl's murder in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Two siblings were arrested and their minor brother was detained on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl, said police. According to police, Ekta (20) allegedly had an illicit relationship with her neighbour Sanjay Verma. Verma’s wife had a quarrel with her over the issue sometime back. So, she along with her brother Ashish (19) strangled Sanjay's daughter Jahnvi (5) five days ago and dumped the body at a colony in the Baxawala locality of the Sanganer area, police said. Their younger brother also allegedly helped them in dumping the body. "After investigation, Ekta and his brother Ashish were arrested and their minor brother was detained," police said, adding that they were being interrogated.

