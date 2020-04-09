Left Menu
Bengal govt urges private schools not to hike fee amid COVID- 19 crisis

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:11 IST
Bengal govt urges private schools not to hike fee amid COVID- 19 crisis

The West Bengal government on Wednesday urged private schools to refrain from effecting any fee hike in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has adversely impacted the country's economy. State education minister Partha Chatterjee, in a video message uploaded on his Facebook page on Wednesday, said the government received complaints from some guardians that a section of private schools has increased fees, turning a blind eye to the present economic crisis due to the spread of COVID-19.

"The education department and me personally have received a number of complaints from guardians that a section of private schools has effected a steep hike in fees despite the hardship faced by the people in this unprecedented crisis. "I hereby urge these schools to roll back any such decision for the greater interest of the students," the minister said.

Chatterjee further requested all institutions, including private schools, to consider the cases of those, who are unable to pay fee due to the present situation, "in a humanitarian approach". The minister made the statement in view of reports that many private schools have increased fees in the present academic session under different categories and heads, causing problems to guardians.

