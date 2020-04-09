Fire breaks out at Lucknow hospital, none hurt

A fire broke out on the second floor of the trauma centre at Lucknow's King George's Medical University late in the night on Wednesday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, police said. No patient was injured in the incident as they were promptly shifted to safer place, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said the fire was caused by a short-circuit. It was promptly controlled and no patient was affected, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

