JeM commander Sajad Dar neutralised in encounter with security forces in J-K's Sopore

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Sajad Dar was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Sopore on Wednesday, an official said. "Commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Sajad Dar was neutralised in the operation. We have recovered one AK rifle, 3 AK magazines, and 59 rounds," said DIG North Kashmir Range, Suleman Choudhary.

Dar said they acted on specific information they got about militants hiding in the Gulabad area under Sopore police station limits. "Accordingly, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore Police and Central Reserve Police Force," he said. This comes after the Indian Army on Monday carried out an operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, in which five Pakistan supported terrorists were killed and five of the Army's own Special Forces troops also lost their lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.