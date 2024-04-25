Left Menu

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Karachi, Pakistan

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi, Pakistan, on April 25, originating 12 kilometers deep. It was felt in Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap, and Saadi town areas, causing people to rush out of homes. A minor crack appeared in a Bahria Town house wall, but no casualties were reported. This is the first seismic activity in Karachi in a while, with the last recorded tremor occurring on October 16, 2022.

25-04-2024
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 3.2-magnitude low earthquake struck Pakistan's Karachi city forcing people to rush out of their homes, authorities said.

The quake jolted the outskirts of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to met department officials, the seismic activity originated from a depth of 12 kilometres and was felt notably in Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap and Saadi town areas all the outskirts where residents came running out of their homes.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds and left a minor crack in the wall of a house in Bahria Town, one of the large residential societies.

Although no casualty has been reported from anywhere, it is after a long time that there has been no seismic activity in Pakistan's biggest city.

Last year on October 16, a 3.1-magnitude mild jolted different areas of Karachi.

