Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat to provide free ration to 60 lakh families amid COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the state government will provide free ration to 60 lakh families who were not getting food under National Food Security Act.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 07:31 IST
Gujarat to provide free ration to 60 lakh families amid COVID-19 lockdown
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the state government will provide free ration to 60 lakh families who were not getting food under National Food Security Act. "We have decided that people with Above Poverty Line 1 card, who were not getting food grains due to National Food Security Act will now be given 10 kg wheat grains, 3 kg Rice, 1 Kg Pulse grain and 1 kg sugar-free of cost. 60 lakh families will get benefited from it," Rupani said.

Meanwhile, the state health department said seven new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state, taking the total number of cases to 186. Out of the total 165 infected people in Gujarat, 25 have recovered and 13 have passed away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil rallies as deal takes shape before key meeting

Oil prices extended gains Thursday after Russia signalled it was ready to cut output before a key producers meeting aimed at boosting energy markets as the coronavirus pandemic strangles demand. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6...

COVID-19 outbreak: Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. Another gift consignment of medicines arrives from India to SriLanka. Cooperation in these difficult times is a ma...

Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six. Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patien...

Telangana govt to procure produce of farmers

In a huge huge relief to farmers amid coronavirus lockdown, Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is ready to procure the entire produce of farmers. Minister Sabitha said this after a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020