Gujarat to provide free ration to 60 lakh families amid COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the state government will provide free ration to 60 lakh families who were not getting food under National Food Security Act. "We have decided that people with Above Poverty Line 1 card, who were not getting food grains due to National Food Security Act will now be given 10 kg wheat grains, 3 kg Rice, 1 Kg Pulse grain and 1 kg sugar-free of cost. 60 lakh families will get benefited from it," Rupani said.

Meanwhile, the state health department said seven new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state, taking the total number of cases to 186. Out of the total 165 infected people in Gujarat, 25 have recovered and 13 have passed away. (ANI)

